Autopsy: Campfire killed Clinton County woman

Clinton County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLACK BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police say they’ve completed their investigation into the accidental death of Cynthia L. Smart, 62, in Clinton County.

Police say that on Friday, October 29, troopers and local EMS responded to a residence in the town of Black, where they found Smart’s body. She reportedly suffered extensive burns to her body from a campfire.

Police said that no lifesaving measures were administered upon arrival, Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans responded to the scene, where the victim was then pronounced dead. Her body was then removed and transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at CVPH.

An autopsy was conducted at Glens Falls Hospital on Halloween. The cause of death was determined to be severe thermal burns. Based on the investigation and autopsy, Clinton County Deputy Coroner Jennifer Facteau-Rabideau ruled the manner of death as accidental.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19