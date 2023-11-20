CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One teenager was killed and three others were injured in a car crash on Sunday around 1:47 a.m. in Champlain. Police have not identified the fatality at this time.

On Sunday, around 1:47 a.m., police say a 2011 Honda Ridgeline was speeding west on Depot Street in Champlain. Police say the driver, a 14-year-old from Rouses Point, lost control of the car, leaving the north shoulder of the roadway, and striking multiple trees before coming to a rest.

Police say three passengers in the car, a 14-year-old male from Mooers, a 12-year-old female from Mooers, and a 13-year-old from Champlain were taken to CVPH by Champlain/Mooers EMS and later taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. All three are listed in stable but critical condition.

Police say the driver, the 14-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Glens Falls Hospital. State Police were assisted on the scene by Champlain/Mooers EMS, Fire and Rescue, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and Clinton County Coroner. State Police are still investigating the crash.