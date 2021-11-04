Climate justice march to be held in Albany on November 6

The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region climate, community and faith groups ate holding a rally and march in Albany on November 6. The march is part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice, which is being held at the same time as the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow

The rally and march are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Radix Center. The march will end with a rally at the federal O’Brien Building at 12:30 p.m. Hundreds of similar climate events will take place that day worldwide, with large rallies planned for Glasgow and London.

Organizers said the rally is calling for mandatory emission cuts, climate debt reparations for developing countries, climate jobs and a clean transition for workers and disadvantaged communities by the U.S. climate program. All these demands are focused on climate justice in the United States.

Organizers said the march will also focus on the need for racial justice, stopping the financing of fossil fuels and moving the state Capitol complex to 100% clean renewable energy.

Groups sponsoring the rally include:

PAUSE (People of Albany United for Safe Energy)

Green Education and Legal Fund

Extinction Rebellion Capital District

Upper Hudson Green Party

Green Sanctuary Committee of Unitarian Universal Church

Albany Women Against War

Citizen Action Capital District

New York Youth Climate Leaders

The Climate Reality Project (Capital Region, NY Chapter)

Solidarity Committee Capital District

Community Advocates for a Sustainable Environment

2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is talking place in Glasgow until November 12.