Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times

An activist waves a flag while standing on an awning on the New York Times building during a climate change rally, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in New York. Activists, including the flag waving woman, were taking into custody after blocking traffic during a sit-in to demand coverage of climate change by the newspaper. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 70 climate change protesters were arrested after they blocked traffic outside the New York Times building.

The protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion hung banners on the skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Saturday and on the outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal across the street.

The protesters were taken into police custody after they lay down on Eighth Avenue and blocked traffic. Charges are pending.

A spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, Eve Mosher, says the group wants the media to report on “the climate emergency” so that “people can start pushing for more radical responses.”

A Times spokeswoman says in an email that no national news organization devotes more resources to covering climate change than the Times.