ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Celebrating Earth Day, activists with Climate Cant Wait rallied together at West Capitol Park on Friday. They’re asking legislators to pass a series of 12 climate justice also known as the Climate Cant Wait Package.

Most activists at the rally traveled there by bus or bike. They’re asking for immediate action from the Governor and legislators to address what they say is a climate crisis.

According to a report from the United Nations, it’s now or never for climate action; scientists urging Americans to move away from using fossil fuels. The report suggests that greenhouse gasses should be cut in half by 2030 to secure a livable future.

Laura Shindell, a member with Climate Cant Wait says, the climate crisis is already here, but if New York moves off fossil fuels, we can avoid the worst impacts of climate change. That decision is up to lawmakers.

“We’re really looking to our New York State legislators and the Governor to step up to the plate and enact these 12 bold climate policies to move New York off fossil fuels once and for all, it’s a moral and legal obligation that they have,” said Shindell.

The Coalition says it’s been almost three years since they’ve seen any real climate action changes in New York. Some of the bills the group is pushing the legislature to pass include: The All Electric Building Act, which would prevent towns from issuing construction permits for buildings that are not all electric. Also bundled up in that package: The Clean Future Act, which would ban the use of fossil fuels for new electrical generating facilities.

Northeast Region Director of Food & Water Watch, Alex Beauchamp says the Coalition is excited for The Build Public Renewable Act which would require the NY Power Authority to provide renewable energy to customers.

“We’re stuck at 5% wind and solar that bill would allow NYPA to greatly expand the states renewable capacity, we needed that yesterday. For years Albany legislators have dragged their feet this is the year we need to get it done,” said Beauchamp. The Coalition says they’re pushing to see these 12 Climate Justice bills passed this session.