Climate Action Council to hold public meeting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, July 22, the New York State Climate Action Council will be holding a public meeting to talk about New York State’s upcoming goals on climate change.

The meeting will be at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), 625 Broadway, Public Assembly Room 129 in Albany. You can also watch the meeting live stream on Webex with event number: 145 201 4023, access Code: 145 201 4023, and call In: 1-415-655-0003.

Pre-registration is not required and all meeting attendees must show identification when entering the building.

The Climate Action Council meeting will include live captioning in multiple languages. To view live captioning during the meeting, attendees can join the presentation through PowerPoint Live using a computer or smartphone. This meeting will also be recorded and posted on the Climate Act website within three days, or as soon as practicable.