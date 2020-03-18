Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Clifton Park Transfer Station operating on half-day schedule weekdays

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Transfer Station in Clifton Park will be operating on half days during the week in order to meet the state’s 50% workforce reduction.

Starting Thursday, March 19 their hours will be Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday’s hours will be unaffected, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The hours will remain in effect until April 1.

The Clifton Park Town Hall will be operating on normal business hours with a reduced workforce.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak