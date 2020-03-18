Clifton Park Transfer Station operating on half-day schedule weekdays

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Transfer Station in Clifton Park will be operating on half days during the week in order to meet the state’s 50% workforce reduction.

Starting Thursday, March 19 their hours will be Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday’s hours will be unaffected, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The hours will remain in effect until April 1.

The Clifton Park Town Hall will be operating on normal business hours with a reduced workforce.

LATEST STORIES: