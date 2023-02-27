CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Town Court partnered with the Shenendehowa High School to have two murals painted for wedding backdrops.

Between 50 to 75 couples are wed in the courtroom each year. Town Justice Robert A. Rybak expressed gratitude for the students bringing color to the sterile environment.

“The judges and I were talking about this for a couple of years now. We were thinking, what can we do to make the wedding pictures more memorable?” Rybak explained.

Teachers Robin McKenna and Lisa David are co-advisors to the National Art Honor Society of Shenendehowa High School. Once approached by Rybak on the topic of the murals, the teachers knew their chapter would be ecstatic to help with the project.

“Our students wanted to genuinely give happiness to these events for these people, and our group is really happy to do that for them,” McKenna stated.

The Superintendent of Shenendehowa School District, Dr. L. Oliver Robinson, was also in attendance for the painting of the first mural. Robinson was pleased to see the students applying their classroom skills to real-life situations.

“This is an experience where they are going to walk away knowing that, ‘Wow, this courtroom will be different because they were here and their talents were being used,’” Robinson said.

Both murals are based on the theme of the Adirondacks and living in the Clifton Park area. They are expected to be completed in an estimated two months’ time.