CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Waste will once again conduct free curbside yard waste pick-up for Clifton Park residents beginning April 4, until the end of November. Officials said yard waste such as grass clippings, leaves, tree trimmings, and shrubs will only be picked up in brown paper bags, weather permitting.

Weekly yard waste pickup will be scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. County waste will collect yard waste on Mondays or Tuesdays, for residents that live South of Ballston Lake Road and Kinns Road.

On Friday, residents that live North of Kinns Road and Ballston Lake Road. The Eastside of 87N between Sitterly and Towpath, and the Westside of 87N. In addition to the East side of Moe between Grooms and Boyack, will be scheduled to have their yard waste picked up.

Residents are reminded that no yard waste will be collected from garbage bins or any other types of containers. Bags should be visible at the curb and not covered with tarps. Officials said only yard waste along with the brown bags can be recycled through a process system.

Items that will not be collected include:

Animal waste, tree or shrub roots of any kind, tree stumbs, logs, or garden debris.

Additionally, waste products including household garbage, pressure-treated wood, railroad ties, building debris, plastic, metal, or other foreign materials are not permitted. Residents should place bags of yard waste at the curb the night before pickup, to avoid bag spillage or breakage from inclement weather.

At various times of the year when yard waste debris pickup is heavier than normal. Officials said pick-up days can deviate from the established schedule.