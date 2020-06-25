Clifton Park to open some Town Pools in early July

CLIFTON PARK. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Clifton Park said Thursday that they plan to open two of the Town Pools in early July. They have reached out to lifeguards hired in February and said many of the lifeguards will be returning for the 2020 season. This after the Governor said public pools could open in July with increased health and safety guidelines.

The Country Knolls Pool and Barney Road Pool will open July 4th. The Locust Lane Pool will remain closed for the season. There will be daily passes available for purchase at the PArks & Recreation Office at Town Hall, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. They are $5 and are only available for Clifton Park residents, please have an ID ready when purchasing. The passes are good for any day the pools are open.

On Monday June 29 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., daily pass tickets can be purchased at the Barney Road Pool Clubhouse. On Wednesday July from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. tickets can be purchased at the Country Knolls Pool front gate. Cash or check will be accepted. Outside of these two events tickets will not be sold at the pools and people must go to Town Hall to purchase pool passes.

Officials say some pool functions will not be available this year and everyone is required to wear a mask on entry. Upon entering, patrons will need to provide the Family Name and Phone Number for potential contact tracing. There will be a no re-entry policy this season.

Pools:

Barney Road Pool , Open noon until Dusk, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Will close for the season on Sunday, August 16

, Open noon until Dusk, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Will close for the season on Sunday, August 16 Country Knolls Pool , Open noon until Dusk, 7 days a week. Lap Swimming ONLY, Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-noon. Will close for the season on Sunday, August 23

, Open noon until Dusk, 7 days a week. Lap Swimming ONLY, Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-noon. Will close for the season on Sunday, August 23 Locust Lane Pool, closed for the season

Pool Equipment Policy:

Kiddie pools at all locations will be closed

Low and Medium diving boards will be open. High diving boards will be closed

All slides will be closed

The pools will not provide chairs for guests. Guests may bring their own chairs. No Lounge Chairs please . Picnic tables and benches will not be available this season

Picnic tables and benches will not be available this season No float Fridays or other similar special events

Balls and Pool Toys are not allowed for the 2020 season

Pool Grounds:

To enable social distancing, white circles will be drawn on pool grounds. Individuals or groups that arrive at the pool together will select a circle for chairs and belongings

Attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis until all circles are filled or 200 total patrons have entered, whichever comes first

Upon exiting, each household must checkout at the gate to alert staff that their circle is now available for other patrons waiting for entry

Face masks must be worn when entering the pool facility and when leaving your selected circle, except when entering the pool itself. Do not wear masks in the water. Patrons are required to social distance 6 feet from individuals not in their household while in pool water

Pool Safety Measures:

Hand sanitizer will be available at various locations of the pool grounds

Masks will be provided for employees and patrons if needed

Pool employees must always wear masks, except when in guard chair or properly distanced

Tape placed on the deck behind dive ladders designating distance for waiting

All pool staff will have their temperature taken when reporting for work

Tape placed around guard chairs signifies a 6-foot social distance boundary

Plexiglass shields will be installed at the entrance of both pools

Town personnel will conduct a cleaning of pool facilities on a regular basis

Must be age 15 years or older to enter pool grounds without an adult

