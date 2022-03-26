CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park has partnered with St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church to host a medical supply drive to benefit the people of Ukraine. The drive will be held on Sunday, March 27 from 1:30-4:00 p.m., at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center.

According to officials, their focus is on urgently needed medical supplies that are difficult to obtain overseas. In addition to supplies, monetary donations for the purchase of supplies are also being welcomed to be used to buy additional needed items and pay to ship them.

Items needed include:

Abdominal pads

Ace wrap

Antibiotic ointment

Bure care kits

Disposable gloves

First Aid kits

Gauze, bandages, compression bandages, Quik Clot

Tourniquets

Wound care kits

Officials said any monetary donations can be made by check, payable to St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Additionally, there will be Ukraine T-shirts, flags, and various other items for purchase as a show of support, with proceeds going towards further humanitarian aid in Ukraine.