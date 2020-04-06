Clifton Park set to host “Drive up, drop off” food drive Friday

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a successful first outing last month, the town is hosting a second food collection drive to get non-perishable food items to the CAPTAIN Community Human Services Food Pantry.

On Friday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food to the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Common, located at 6 Clifton Common Blvd. Town vehicles will be parked in front of the building, and donors are asked to leave their items in the vehicles. Volunteers will be overseeing the site from a safe distance.

Alternatively, those interested in donating but not comfortable with going to the center can have their donation picked up from the front door of their home by a volunteer. The town supervisor’s office can be reached at (518) 371-0083 to set up a pickup.

“We thank everyone for their generosity and volunteerism during this crisis,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett in a news release. “Clifton Park’s community spirit burns brighter than ever before and together we will defeat the virus and keep our neighbors safe and secure. Together we will exit this crisis stronger than when we entered it.”

The first donation effort, on March 21, generated 6,000 pounds of non-perishable items, which have been stored at the town building and grounds facility. Those donations have now been mostly loaded into CAPTAIN’s pantry, and so the extra inventory is in need of replenishment.

CAPTAIN’s Clifton Park pantry is located at 5 Municipal Plaza, Suite 3 in the town. They also operate a location at 543 Saratoga Road in Glenville, as well as CAPTAIN’S Treasures at 1705 Route 9.