Clifton Park Senior Community Center to reopen

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Clifton Park Senior Community Center will reopen its doors in August. There will be socially distanced in-person activities as well as online activities available to members.

Socially distanced outdoor activities will include, Tai Chi, Yoga, Watercolor, Latin Line Dancing, Billiards, and a new Walking Club. For safety class sizes will be limited, daily temperature checks will be taken, and cleaning and sanitizing will take place before and after each class/activity. In the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved to a safe environment inside.

Everyone entering the building for any reason must wear their own mask or shield, stand in line, enter only through the front door, and have their temperature taken. Participants are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their activity/class and upon its conclusion to depart from where their program is located. Everyone is asked not to congregate in the Center lobby or restrooms.

All activities held at the Center require advanced registration. Walk-ins are not allowed. Members may call the Center directly at (518) 383-1343 to sign up or with questions.

