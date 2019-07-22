Clifton Park roundabout construction to bring traffic changes

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New work begins Monday morning on the roundabout at Route 146 and Vischer Ferry Road in Clifton Park, bringing some significant changes to the traffic pattern in the area.

During the new phase of construction, NYS DOT will remove the traffic light at the intersection and shifting westbound, northbound, and southbound traffic to an adjusted traffic patter to make way for the construction of the roundabout at the center of the intersection.

The new traffic pattern is expected to remain in place until September.

The work is part of an ongoing project to redesign the busy intersection into a modern, two-lane roundabout with dedicated paths for bicyclists and pedestrians.

For more information on the project visit: https://www.dot.ny.gov/news/press-releases/2019/2019-05-281