Clifton Park restaurant giving back to Shen School District teachers and staff

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park restaurant, 30 Park Bar/Bistro/Events, is giving back to teachers and staff of the Shenendehowa Central School District by scheduling three dates to deliver a complimentary lunch at Acadia & Gowana Middle School Sept. 10, Arongen Elementary School Sept. 11, and Koda Middle School Sept. 18 in support of their efforts to re-open school this fall.

“As members of the community we are very aware that our Educators have an even more important job at hand then just starting the school year off right. Not only are they shaping the minds of Clifton Park’s young people, but they are also tasked with keeping them safe and healthy in a way none of us could have imagined” stated Stuart deVoe, Food & Beverage Director at Clifton Park’s Hilton Garden Inn.

He continued, “30 Park has already experienced some of the same stresses that came with “re-opening” and doing things differently. We found that a good meal helped us through that process. What better way to pay it forward than for 30 Park to offer lunch to all teachers and school staff free of charge!”

Staff members at each school will reportedly be given a special promo code to use on their scheduled day to pre-order lunch through 30 Park’s website. The Culinary team led by Chef de

Cuisine Jackie Goyette and the Restaurant/Banquet Staff, led by F&B Manager Samantha Gardner will put the lunches together and deliver them to the schools.

All lunches will reportedly be individually packaged, labeled, sealed and ready to eat. 30 Park has various COVID-19 protocols in place regarding food preparation, sanitization, and delivery. “We treat our food with the same utmost care and safety that Shenendehowa will afford our kids upon their return to school.” Gardner claimed.

LATEST STORIES