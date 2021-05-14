Clifton Park pools to open in June

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park announced Friday that its three community pools will open in June. Town officials say while they are happy to offer a more robust season than in 2020, this season will have its challenges.

The biggest issue facing the pools is lifeguard training and recertification. Due to the pandemic, lifeguard training was not available until recently. Now that it is, the class sizes are smaller. The Town also has a significant amount of returning lifeguards that need to be recertified.

Pool management staff and lifeguards are committed to ensuring training standards remain high to properly serve visitors to the pool.

The Town is also hoping to offer swim lessons this year, but that comes with its own set of potential issues. Currently, they do not have the required number of lifeguards who have completed the higher level of training, to conduct a lesson program. The Town will announce the availability of classes if and when they are able to offer lessons.

The pools will operate from noon until 8 p.m. daily, the closing time is expected to be extended to 8:30 p.m. later in June.

Pools Hours:

Barney Road Pool: Soft Open – June 11, 12 and 13. Open every day June 17- August 22

Country Knolls Pool: Open every day June 11 – August 22

Locust Lane Pool: Open every day June 24 – August 22

Pool Fees:

Individual – $129

Couple – $199

Family – $269

Babysitter – $50

Half price memberships will be offered starting August 1

Pool Rules:

Visitors to the pool are asked to wear a mask unless they are seated poolside or entering the pool

Visitors to the pool are asked to remain distanced from other people within the pool grounds

Kiddie Pools, slides and diving boards will be available

Benches and pool chairs will be available

Smoking is prohibited

Alcoholic beverages are not allowed on public property and therefore not on pool grounds

Right now the tentative closing date for all pools is August 22. The Town is hoping to extend these hours but it will depend on staffing.