Clifton Park planning to upgrade RT 146/ RT 9 near new Chick Fil A proposed location

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett, $7 million has been secured for the planning phase of making upgrades to the RT 146/ RT 9 intersection in the i-87 Exit 9 Area.

Clifton Park will also use $5 million dollars for planning intersection safety improvements and reconstruction at RT 146 & Clifton Country Road. DOT planning representatives recently attended a meeting with Supervisor Barrett, planning staff, and corporate personnel from Chick Fil A.

Both locations of the new road upgrades are near the proposed location of a new Chick Fil A at 304 Clifton Park Center Road that was in August.

The CDTC Policy Committee, of which Supervisor Barrett is a member, gave final approval of the $7 million in funding for the RT 146/RT9 intersection.

“I was pleased the funding was approved by the Policy Committee and proud to lend my strong support to this important initiative for Clifton Park and Saratoga County”, said Barrett. “The $12 million in funding for the two intersections has commenced a process leading to improved traffic flow and enhanced pedestrian access in the RT 146 Corridor. We continue to work with NYS DOT on these initiatives and other improvements along RT 146, building on recent successful projects.”

Due to the accident that caused damage to the bridge on Sitterly Road earlier this year, the Town has been working closely with DOT to offer support as a full replacement of the bridge is planned for 2022.

“We thank NYS DOT for their continued partnership to improve conditions on NYS roadways in the Town of Clifton Park such as RT 146, RT 146A and RT 9,” said Barrett. “Clifton Park reached a population of 30,000 in the late 1980s. As population growth has occurred in surrounding municipalities over the years, regional solutions to needed improvements on NYS roads are increasingly important.”