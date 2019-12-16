Clifton Park Neighborhood Watch to hold meeting on bail reform concerns

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A panel is set to gather Wednesday to discuss bail reform law changes as well as how to avoid home invasion.

The panel, to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wood Room in Clifton Park Town Hall, will include representatives from Shenendehowa Schools, who will discuss school safety policy; Senator Tedesco or a representative; Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Leonard; and NYS Neighborhood Watches President Fred Lee.

An email announcing the meeting detailed that it is intended as a bipartisan look at how bail reform issues affect the community. Statistics of continued crime by persons out on bail will be discussed. There will also be a Q&A session in between each panel member’s discussion.

The meeting is informal and open to the public. Anyone with questions regarding the meeting can contact Ann Connolly at (518) 371-3717.