SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park man indicted on charges connected to the 2020 kidnapping of his own son took a plea deal in Saratoga County Court Monday afternoon. Nivaldo Oliveira will no longer stand trial in September.

At the start of what was originally scheduled to be a Huntley Hearing, prosecutors offered Oliveira a deal to plead guilty to burglary in the second degree, which would fulfill the 20-count indictment. Oliveira, who appeared with his attorney and a Portuguese interpreter, agreed to the deal.

In May 2020, an AMBER Alert was originally issued for a child abduction of Gustavo Oliveira. His father, Nivaldo, was named a suspect. He was later found in Albany and arrested. Gustavo was unharmed.

Police said Nivaldo drove to Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park and forced his way into a relative’s home where Gustavo was staying, and took him. Police, at the time, believed the child was in danger of serious bodily harm. Nivaldo was accused of illegally entering his estranged wife’s apartment in the past.

His plea comes with a five-year sentence, to which the time he has already served would credit. It also includes five years probation.

Nivaldo Oliveira is scheduled for sentencing on July 14th.