Clifton Park man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 11, Eric Tompkins, 37, of Clifton Park, N.Y., pled guilty to possession of child pornography.

Tompkins, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy, Tompkins, admitted that on March 28, 2019, he possessed child pornography on his cell phone, which depicted images of adolescent children.

Tompkins could face up to 20 years in prison, and probation of five years to life, when he is sentenced on December 15, 2021.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.