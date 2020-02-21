Interactive Radar

Clifton Park man named Outstanding Honor Guard member of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing

News
Technical Sgt. Dominic Scaringe was named the 2020 Outstanding Honor Guard member of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Technical Sgt. Dominic Scaringe was named the 2020 Outstanding Honor Guard member of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing. The Honor Guard provides military honors to fallen service members and performs colors details for military and community events.

Scaringe traveled more than 12,000 miles and completed 180 Military Funeral Honors last year. He also orchestrated 27 Color Guard services to include retirements, veteran and community events.

He has also volunteered with a local Junior ROTC unit and provides guidance and critique to ROTC Cadets.

