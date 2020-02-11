Clifton Park man facing child porn charges

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Karl Lurz, 24, of Clifton Park after they say he possessed and uploaded child pornography on the internet. He was arrested at his home.

Lurz was issued and appearance ticket and is due in Clifton Park Town Court on Feb. 19.

Police say the investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

