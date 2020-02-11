Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Watch Live

Clifton Park man facing child porn charges

News
Posted: / Updated:
Flashing lights on a police cruiser

Flashing lights on a police cruiser

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Karl Lurz, 24, of Clifton Park after they say he possessed and uploaded child pornography on the internet. He was arrested at his home.

Lurz was issued and appearance ticket and is due in Clifton Park Town Court on Feb. 19.

Police say the investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play