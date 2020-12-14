Clifton Park man charged after domestic incident

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the night of Dec. 12, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a domestic incident on Foxwood Drive in the Town of Clifton Park. After looking into the incident, Michael V. Pernice, 33, was arrested.
Pernice was charged with Commission of an Aggravated Family Offense (a felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (both misdemeanors).
He is accused of intentionally damaging property belonging to someone else and doing so when children were present.
Pernice was processed and released on an appearance ticket by the Wilton Town Court pending further action in the Clifton Park Town Court.
LATEST STORIES
- More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off
- Watch Live: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks
- Paying down your debt may lead to better mental health
- As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport