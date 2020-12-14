Clifton Park man charged after domestic incident

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the night of Dec. 12, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a domestic incident on Foxwood Drive in the Town of Clifton Park. After looking into the incident, Michael V. Pernice, 33, was arrested.

Pernice was charged with Commission of an Aggravated Family Offense (a felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (both misdemeanors).

He is accused of intentionally damaging property belonging to someone else and doing so when children were present.

Pernice was processed and released on an appearance ticket by the Wilton Town Court pending further action in the Clifton Park Town Court.