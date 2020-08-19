Clifton Park man arrested on child porn charges

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Luke Dashnaw, 20, of Clifton Park. They say investigators found child pornography on his computer.

The arrest comes after a tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Charges:

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Possessing a Sexual Performance by Child (felony)

Dashnaw was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on a later date.

