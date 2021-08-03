Clifton Park man arrested for having illegal gun and threatening to kill female

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Clifton Park man was arrested for having an illegal gun with the serial numbers scratched off and for threatening to kill a female party.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Nikki J Atanasio, 45, of Clifton Park, was arrested at around 12:28 a.m., on August 3. He was arrested at Tekakwitha Court in the Town of Clifton Park after police were made aware that Atanasio was threating a female party.

After Atanasio was taken into custody, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant when a K-9 unit was alerted of something in Atanasio’s car. The search revealed a loaded Glock handgun with two magazines.

Charges:

Crimial possesion of a weapion in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Harassment in the 2nd Degree

Atanasio was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released to pre-trial services.