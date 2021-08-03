Clifton Park man arrested for having illegal gun and threatening to kill female

News
Posted: / Updated:
Nikki J Atanasio

Nikki J Atanasio

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Clifton Park man was arrested for having an illegal gun with the serial numbers scratched off and for threatening to kill a female party.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Nikki J Atanasio, 45, of Clifton Park, was arrested at around 12:28 a.m., on August 3. He was arrested at Tekakwitha Court in the Town of Clifton Park after police were made aware that Atanasio was threating a female party.

After Atanasio was taken into custody, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant when a K-9 unit was alerted of something in Atanasio’s car. The search revealed a loaded Glock handgun with two magazines.

Charges:

  • Crimial possesion of a weapion in the 3rd Degree (Felony)
  • Harassment in the 2nd Degree

Atanasio was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released to pre-trial services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire