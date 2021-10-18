Clifton Park man arrested after reportedly injuring deputy, fleeing police

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man was arrested after allegedly causing injury to a deputy and then fleeing from police. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Kavin Dahl, 26, of Clifton Park was arrested following a warrant.

Police said Dahl injured a deputy sheriff who was attempting to take him into custody on a warrant at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building. He then fled on foot, causing two schools in the area to be placed on lockout.

Dahl was arrested on a warrant for a violation of probation, assault in the second degree (class D felony) and resisting arrest (class A misdemeanor).

Dahl was arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.