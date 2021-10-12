Clifton Park man arrested, accused of sending indecent material to minor

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police Saturday arrested William Steck, 27, of Clifton Park charging him with Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor 2nd degree, a class E felony.
Police say Steck is accused of sending indecent content to a minor via the internet. His arrest reportedly comes after a months long investigation which began when State Police received a cybertip regarding his online activity.
Steck was taken into custody at his home and processed at SP Clifton Park. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Clifton Park Town Court at a later date.
