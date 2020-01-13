Clifton Park library to host opioid overdose training

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An opioid overdose training is being held in the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library Monday evening.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free. The training, hosted by the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Emergency Corps is meant to teach the community how to recognize and respond to an overdose.

Attendees will learn how to prevent an overdose using Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

To register for the event visit this link: Registration

