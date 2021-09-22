Clifton Park installing new pedestrian signals, crosswalks in Exit 9 area

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park is expanding pedestrian access and safety in the area around Exit 9. The town secured $440,00 through a grant from the New York State DOT Pedestrian Safety Action Plan to complete improvements to multiple crosswalks.

The improvements include new pedestrian signals with countdown times and push buttons. Crosswalks will also be replaced with high visibility marking and curb ramps. The town says the crosswalks will be accessible for those with disabilities.

The improvements will be completed in the following locations:

Intersection of Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Country Road and Hollandale Lane – There will be 4 new crosswalks added at this location, and the median on the north approach will be extended to provide a pedestrian refuge.

Intersection of Clifton Park Center Road and Sitterly Road – There is one existing crosswalk at this intersection that will be upgraded.

Intersection of Clifton Park Center Road and Moe Road – There is one existing crosswalk at this intersection that will be upgraded.

Intersection of Clifton Park Center Road and Vischers Ferry Road – There are four existing crosswalks at this intersection that will be upgraded.

Intersection of Clifton Country Road and McDonough Way – There is one existing crosswalk at this intersection that will be upgraded.

The following uncontrolled crossings were selected for funding:

Intersection of Clifton Country Road and Wall Street

Clifton Country Road Mid-block Crossing

Clifton Park Center Road and School Drive

Construction crews will be working through the Fall. The town urges motorists to use caution near construction zones for the safety of workers, pedestrians and fellow motorists.