Clifton Park holding public meeting to discuss plans for Town Center Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A public meeting is being held Wednesday, October 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the Town Center Park Phase 1 Project. The meeting is at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center.

The new park project involves 37 acres of land in Town Center acquired by Clifton Park in 2017 from the Shenendehowa Central School District. The property is located on the east side of Moe Road and reaches to the west side of Maxwell Drive across from Southside Drive.

The town’s professional design consultants for Phase 1, Environmental Design Partnership (EDP), will deliver a presentation about the Phase 1 elements proposed, and public feedback will be welcomed. EDP previously provided a brief overview about the Phase 1 plans at the September 13 board meeting.

“This public meeting is an opportunity for offering feedback on fine-tuning this preliminary plan,” said Supervisor Phil Barrett. “With this Phase 1 project, we are responding to the public’s interest in seeing the creation of this unique park and future gathering space in the heart of our commercial and civic area of town with a reasonable, phased approach.”

Phase 1 is an implementation of the 2020 Town Center Park Master Plan. The plan documents can be viewed below.