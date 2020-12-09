Clifton Park Highway Department, National Grid to address trees impacted by October storm

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Clifton Park Highway Department, in coordination with National Grid and Asplundh Tree Services, will be performing extended tree maintenance on town roads in northern Clifton Park beginning on Thursday, Dec. 10. The roads affected by tree trimming will be Ushers Road, Hubbs Road, Hatlee Road, and MacElroy Road.

After the events of the October 7th “Derecho”, the Clifton Park Highway Department and National Grid worked in conjunction to identify areas where utility and roadway infrastructure was most impacted. As a result, work will be done to trim and cut trees that have the potential of damaging power lines and closing roads in the future.

This partnership is the result of several widespread power outages and damage to infrastructure that occurred over a short period of time this Fall.

Representatives from Asplundh Tree Services and the Clifton Park Highway Department will be intermittently working on these roads. Delays and detours may occur in these areas. Please be cautious as you travel through these areas. Residents may be contacted by crews to discuss the work needed to be done.

All work will be weather dependent and will last several weeks. For additional information and changes throughout the extent of the project; residents can visit the Town of Clifton Park webpage or follow the Town on Facebook.