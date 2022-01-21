Clifton Park, Halfmoon to distribute at-home COVID test kits on Saturday

A United States government website is displayed on a computer, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Walpole, Massachusetts. The site, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per residence and have them delivered by mail. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clifton Park and Halfmoon will be distributing COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on Saturday, January 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. The towns said they received a very limited amount of tests.

Due to limited amounts, one kit will be distributed per household. Residents should have identification available to confirm their address.

For Clifton Park residents only, kits will be distributed at the Clifton Park mall. The tests kits will be provided inside the mall, in the area in front of the Regal Cinemas.

For Halfmoon residents only, kits will be distributed outside, drive-thru option at the Halfmoon Town Hall complex at 2 Halfmoon Town Hall Plaza. Please remain in your vehicle and provide identification when town personnel approaches individual vehicles.

Officials say the towns hope more tests will become available soon. No confirmation on further test kits has been received.