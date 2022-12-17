ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pair of Clifton Park sisters have accomplished something unique at 9 and 11 years old; they’ve published a children’s book in time for Christmas.

Adalyn and McKenna Vidoni have made a mark as authors. Last year, their first book—“The House that Gave Out Full Size Candy Bars”—hit #1 on Amazon’s New Halloween Books list.

“That’s Not Dasher That’s My Dog” follows the story of their pet named Brooklyn. In the brightly illustrated pages, the Saint Berdoodle ends up on a wild ride with Santa. Brooklyn eventually finds her way home, thanks to Adalyn and Mckenna.

News10’s Stephanie Rivas sat down with the Vidoni sisters to discuss their writing process and hopes for the future. The books are available on Amazon.