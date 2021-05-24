Clifton Park Farmers’ Market opening Monday, June 7

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Farmers’ Market announced Monday they will open their 2021 outdoor market season on Monday, June 7 outside the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park.

This year’s markets, open weekly on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. between Memorial Day and Columbus Day, will reportedly feature several vendors selling fresh produce, eggs, meats, flowers, baked goods, prepared foods, and more. New offerings this year include handcrafted woodworking décor, Scandinavian-inspired baked goods, and an on-site bike repair shop.

More information can be found online and on Facebook @CliftonParkFarmersMarket.