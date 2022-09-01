CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Stephen Kineke of Clifton Park will travel to Ukraine from September 10-25 to provide care to Ukrainians in central and southern Ukraine. Dr. Kineke will be deployed with Global Care Force.

Global Care Force, a non-profit, will send primary care teams monthly for two-week rotations to support the gap in Ukraine’s healthcare systems due to war. Teams will be sent to locations that were directly impacted by the war. Global Care Force have made previous trips to Ukraine to deliver medications, negative pressure wound care systems, and medical supplies to hospitals surrounding Kyiv.

Volunteering on medical missions is not new to Dr. Kineke. He has volunteered in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Haiti in the past. “What is happening in Ukraine is heartbreaking, and I feel the need to help,” says Dr. Kineke on the situation.

After Dr. Kineke helps Ukrainians in September, he will return in February 2023 with the Global Care Force. Joining him will be his wife, Ann Schwanda, an RN. Both Dr. Kineke and Ann Schwanda are available for interviews. In order to schedule an interview or gain more information, contact Brenda Poor at brenda@globalcareforce.org or 816-507-4870, or 913-361-0737.