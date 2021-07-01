Clifton Park closing multiple roads for 4th of July events

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clifton Park is planning to close multiple roads for their 4th of July events.
Road closures and detours:
- Westbound Route 146 traffic will be closed at Moe Road beginning at 11:15 a.m.
- During the closure of Route 146, westbound traffic will be diverted onto Moe Road to use Clifton Park Center Road and Miller Road
- Traffic at Vischer Ferry Road will be allowed to make a U-turn to utilize Tanner and Miller Roads.
- Unless local, all Bruno Road traffic will be directed eastbound
- Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Miller/Tanner Road.
- Traffic proceeding south on Route 146A will be held at Route 146 or allowed to travel west on Route 146
- U-turns will be permitted so traffic can use either Kinns Road or Tanner Road.
- Traffic traveling north on Vischer Ferry Road will be diverted onto Clifton Park Center Road
All roads will reopen following the completion of the parade.
Clifton common and pre-firework road closure and details:
- At 5:00 pm all streets between Route 146 and Clifton Park Center Road will be closed
- at 5:00 pm Clifton Park Center Road between Vischer Ferry Road and Beechwood Drive will be closed.
- No parking will be allowed on Clifton Park Center Road, Heather Drive and Michelle Drive.
- Vischer Ferry Road between Route 146 and Clifton Park Center Road will be closed at approximately 5:30 pm