Clifton Park closing multiple roads for 4th of July events

Posted: / Updated:
SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clifton Park is planning to close multiple roads for their 4th of July events.

Road closures and detours:

  • Westbound Route 146 traffic will be closed at Moe Road beginning at 11:15 a.m.
  • During the closure of Route 146, westbound traffic will be diverted onto Moe Road to use Clifton Park Center Road and Miller Road
  • Traffic at Vischer Ferry Road will be allowed to make a U-turn to utilize Tanner and Miller Roads.
  • Unless local, all Bruno Road traffic will be directed eastbound
  • Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Miller/Tanner Road.
  • Traffic proceeding south on Route 146A will be held at Route 146 or allowed to travel west on Route 146
  • U-turns will be permitted so traffic can use either Kinns Road or Tanner Road.
  • Traffic traveling north on Vischer Ferry Road will be diverted onto Clifton Park Center Road

All roads will reopen following the completion of the parade.

Clifton common and pre-firework road closure and details:

  • At 5:00 pm all streets between Route 146 and Clifton Park Center Road will be closed
  • at 5:00 pm Clifton Park Center Road between Vischer Ferry Road and Beechwood Drive will be closed. 
  • No parking will be allowed on Clifton Park Center Road, Heather Drive and Michelle Drive.
  • Vischer Ferry Road between Route 146 and Clifton Park Center Road will be closed at approximately 5:30 pm

