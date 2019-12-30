Clifton Park Christmas tree pick-up

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- County Waste will pick up Christmas trees for Clifton Park residents the week of Jan. 13-17th for free.

Residents are being asked to put Christmas trees by the curb on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 12th. Trees must be free of ornamentation and tinsel. Pick-up is limited to one tree per household.

Residents can also bring their tree to the Town Transfer Station for free during regular business hours. Residents should be ready to present their identification.

For more information call or email Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett at 518-371-6651/PBarrett@CliftonPark.org.