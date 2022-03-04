CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To get an original chicken sandwich with two pickles on a toasted butter bun without leaving the Capital Region, right now​ you’d need a plane ticket at Albany International Airport. In a matter of months, that could no longer be the case.

Plans have been developed for a Chick-fil-A on Clifton Park Center Road, where a vacant Pier 1 Imports store currently sits.

“[Chick-fil-A is] excited to come to the Capital Region and be within this community, so I think every effort will be made to construct it in a timely fashion,” said Clifton Park Director of Planning John Scavo.

Before construction can start, Chick-fil-A’s plan and traffic report has to go before the town’s Planning Board on April 12th. The 36-page document, which outlines pass-by trips and existing traffic within the corridor, found that with 300 or less vehicles in directions passing the site during peak hours, there are no concerns with available gaps in traffic for vehicles to turn in and out of the site.

“In addition to that, we do acknowledge because of I-87, it is going to be a potential destination spot. But with the synergy of restaurant options currently within our Town Center, it’ll help complement that to provide an overall experience to anybody looking to stop, take a rest in Clifton Park, shop and dine,” Scavo said.

Scavo believes Chick-fil-A’s unique method of serving customers, and 3 drive through lanes adds another layer of practicality.

“Just as much as they want to create safety for pedestrians, their pedestrians are also their employees coming up to the window, taking the orders and hand delivering the food to you,” Scavo said, “so they have a great business model and they know how to move people and vehicles.”

If the plan gets approved in April, construction could take six months or longer. Scavo said supply chain issues could be cause for slowdown.