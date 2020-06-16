Clifton Park Buffalo Wild Wings to reopen dining room

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Buffalo Wild Wings in Clifton Park will reopen its dining room on June 22. There will be new protocols in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The following operations, safety and sanitation steps will be taken upon reopening to ensure the safety and well-being of Buffalo Wild Wings guests and team members;

All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency

Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests

Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests

Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request

Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members’ arrival for their shifts

Delivery and take-out services will still be available. BOGO Wing Tuesdays and BOGO Boneless Thursday deals will be offered via dine-in, takeout and delivery.

