Clifton Park approves ARPA funds for non-profits and infrastructure

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 29, The Town of Clifton Park has approved over 25% of funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be allocated to community non-profits and infrastructure. The Town will receive a total of $3,729,834 in response to the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Town Board held multiple public discussions about the specific segments of Town operations and community needs that would be eligible for funding said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. Every municipality was assigned an amount of money based on important infrastructure that will benefit a large cross-section of the community.

The Federal Government developed eligibility guidelines that govern how the funds can be spent said Town Supervisor Barrett. Barrett has developed a working group to discuss and develop important priorities for the residents of Clifton Park.

In a recent Town Board meeting, the allocation of ARPA funds will be distributed to non-profit entities serving Clifton Park. In response to the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic and related eligibility of governmental funding policies.

Aproved allocations include:

$200,000 – To Support for Community Non-Profit Organizations through a Grant Program

$450,000 – In Sanitary Sewer system upgrades

$350,000 – For Stormwater Systems upgrades and repairs

$60,000 – To engineering services in analyzing options to upgrade and replace the fuel system at the Town Complex

“The Town of Clifton Park will focus the ARPA funding available on important priorities for the residents of Clifton Park, said Town Supervisor Barrett.