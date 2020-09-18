Clifton Park and Halfmoon Library budget passes

CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Clifton Park and Halfmoon residents voted to approve the 2021 Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library tax levy of $4,606,724. The final vote was 575 to 79 in favor of the proposal.

Additionally, incumbents Edwin Rodger and Suzanne Dugan were re-elected to fill the two Clifton Park trustee positions. There were no open Halfmoon trustee seats this year.

The Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library will continue to innovate and expand services and enhance programs with the continued funding.

