ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (News10)-The historic village of Round Lake is famous for its tiny 19th century Victorian style homes. But on Sunday night the residents of the quaint, small community were calling for help as their basements began to fill with rainwater during a heavy downpour that occurred around 6pm. “Preliminary indications seem to be, and they are unofficial at this point, that we had 5 inches of rain in about a half an hour,” said Captain Joe Plewinski with the Round Lake Fire Department.

“What compounded the problem here in Round Lake was that we lost power,” Plewinski added. “So, at that point, when power is lost, many of these sump pumps obviously can’t run and the basements begin to fill up.” On Monday, members of the fire department were busy helping residents like Dan Flanagan pump out their basements. “The Round Lake Fire Department brought the pump this morning,” Flanagan told News10’s Anya Tucker. He told her that he was grateful for the help as the water level rose, getting worst overnight.

“This street was a river,” said Annika Nerf. Nerf lives in the neighborhood that was created in 1868 as a family church summer camp. The unique tiny homes were built for parishioners who were summertime residents. Nerf’s brother Moritz who is visiting from Germany captured a video of the storm on his cellphone for his friends back home. “Because I want to show that it’s still raining in the U.S.. Because in Germany, it’s hardly raining.” he said.

While Europe is grappling with a heat wave, folks in the Northeast feel like they can’t catch a break from the rain. As the water receded in Round Lake, Anya met Hope Irion and her mom. They were spending the day drying out items on Irion’s lawn. “It’s covered with curtains and blankets that got soaked in tubs. Some of our bins were stacked nicely in the basement, but a lot of them toppled over because the water was so fast,” Irion told Anya.

A Round Lake business, “Leah’s Cakery“, was also impacted by flooding. Owner, Leah Stein says they may have to replace the subfloor after feet of water filled the basement up to the top step. “When we opened it up, the flood line came right up.” Stein said it’s good that all of the supplies and baked goods were on the first floor, and the business owner expects to re-open on Wednesday. “We are hoping for a Wednesday re-opening as normal. As long as everybody says we’re good we’re good.”