Clean scissors, empty chairs: A non-essential small business owner’s concerns

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The paper sits out front and the sign on the door says closed at Iconic Hair. Owner Peter Morfea and his family opened up in 2009, and right before the shutdown, he took out a small business loan to update and refresh his business.
A week after finishing the refresh, Morfea had to shut his salon down. He was able to pay his eight employees through the end of March, but now the chairs sit empty.
Iconic’s owner still needs to talk with the building’s owner about rent. He is hoping, like many, to postpone paying; then, once opened, he can catch up on the rent.
Morfea has applied for the available small business loans that are being offered to help a business like his stay afloat. All he can do right now is check his messages and wait out these unprecedented times.
