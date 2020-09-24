Clayton A. Bouton High School recognized by U.S. Dept. of Education

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Voorheesville Middle School Clayton A. Bouton High School

Voorheesville Middle School Clayton A. Bouton High School

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Public and private elementary, middle and high schools are recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools annually by the U.S. Department of Education. This year 18 schools in New York were given the distinction out of 367 schools across the country.

Clayton A. Bouton High School in Voorheesville made the list of state schools acknowledged for excellence in academia or their advancement in closing achievement gaps, according to the Department of Education.

“The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” said the Department of Education. “Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards.”

State assessments or standardized national tests and graduation rates are used to measure school performance to be recognized for academic achievement as well as schools that have achieved success in bringing all student groups closer together in academic performance.

Schools recognized in New York

Armonk

  • Byram Hills High School                          

Bayside

  • PS 46 Alley Pond Elementary School

Bronx

  • South Bronx Classical Charter School

Brooklyn

  • PS 101 Verrazzano Elementary School 
  • PS 134 Elementary School
  • Willamsburg High School for Architecture and Design

Buffalo

  • Leonardo Da Vinci High School  

Dobbs Ferry

  • Dobbs Ferry High School

Fayetteville

  • Mott Road Elementary School

Irvington

  • Dows Lane Elementary School   

Little Neck

  • PS 94 David D Porter Elementary School

Pittsford

  • Pittsford-Mendon High School   

Plainview

  • Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School

Scarsdale

  • Heathcote Elementary School

Staten Island

  • PS 23- The Richmondtown School 

Voorheesville

  • Clayton A. Bouton High School

Wantagh

  • Wantagh Senior High School

West Islip

  • West Islip Senior High School 

More information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools and all the 2020 schools can be found on the Department of Education website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report