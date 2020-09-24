Clayton A. Bouton High School recognized by U.S. Dept. of Education

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Public and private elementary, middle and high schools are recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools annually by the U.S. Department of Education. This year 18 schools in New York were given the distinction out of 367 schools across the country.

Clayton A. Bouton High School in Voorheesville made the list of state schools acknowledged for excellence in academia or their advancement in closing achievement gaps, according to the Department of Education.

“The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” said the Department of Education. “Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards.”

State assessments or standardized national tests and graduation rates are used to measure school performance to be recognized for academic achievement as well as schools that have achieved success in bringing all student groups closer together in academic performance.

Schools recognized in New York

Armonk

Byram Hills High School

Bayside

PS 46 Alley Pond Elementary School

Bronx

South Bronx Classical Charter School

Brooklyn

PS 101 Verrazzano Elementary School

PS 134 Elementary School

Willamsburg High School for Architecture and Design

Buffalo

Leonardo Da Vinci High School

Dobbs Ferry

Dobbs Ferry High School

Fayetteville

Mott Road Elementary School

Irvington

Dows Lane Elementary School

Little Neck

PS 94 David D Porter Elementary School

Pittsford

Pittsford-Mendon High School

Plainview

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School

Scarsdale

Heathcote Elementary School

Staten Island

PS 23- The Richmondtown School

Voorheesville

Clayton A. Bouton High School

Wantagh

Wantagh Senior High School

West Islip

West Islip Senior High School

More information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools and all the 2020 schools can be found on the Department of Education website.

