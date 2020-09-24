Clayton A. Bouton High School recognized by U.S. Dept. of Education

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Public and private elementary, middle and high schools are recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools annually by the U.S. Department of Education. This year 18 schools in New York were given the distinction out of 367 schools across the country.
Clayton A. Bouton High School in Voorheesville made the list of state schools acknowledged for excellence in academia or their advancement in closing achievement gaps, according to the Department of Education.
“The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” said the Department of Education. “Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards.”
State assessments or standardized national tests and graduation rates are used to measure school performance to be recognized for academic achievement as well as schools that have achieved success in bringing all student groups closer together in academic performance.
Schools recognized in New York
Armonk
- Byram Hills High School
Bayside
- PS 46 Alley Pond Elementary School
Bronx
- South Bronx Classical Charter School
Brooklyn
- PS 101 Verrazzano Elementary School
- PS 134 Elementary School
- Willamsburg High School for Architecture and Design
Buffalo
- Leonardo Da Vinci High School
Dobbs Ferry
- Dobbs Ferry High School
Fayetteville
- Mott Road Elementary School
Irvington
- Dows Lane Elementary School
Little Neck
- PS 94 David D Porter Elementary School
Pittsford
- Pittsford-Mendon High School
Plainview
- Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School
Scarsdale
- Heathcote Elementary School
Staten Island
- PS 23- The Richmondtown School
Voorheesville
- Clayton A. Bouton High School
Wantagh
- Wantagh Senior High School
West Islip
- West Islip Senior High School
More information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools and all the 2020 schools can be found on the Department of Education website.
