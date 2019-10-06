Claverack woman accused of breaking into the same home twice

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Claverack woman was arrested for committing two burglaries at the same home within a five day span.

Selena McFadden, 22, broke into a home on September 28 at Tishauer Road in Claverack and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and a gun, according to Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett.

Then, on October 3, police said they were dispatched to the same location for a report of a female subject attempting to gain entry into a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the driveway. The suspect fled on foot and was not found.

As the investigation continued, deputies said they encountered the suspect on Tishauer Road. She was interviewed at the Sheriff’s office by investigators where she admitted her involvement in both burglaries. She was arrested and charged at 4:35pm on October 4 with Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C Felony), Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Petit Larceny (Both Class A Misdemeanors).

McFadden was arraigned in Claverack Town Court and remains in jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bail bond. She is scheduled to be back in court at a later date.