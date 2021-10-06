Clarkson University extends mask mandate for students

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI/NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Clarkson University mask mandate will extend through the end of the month, in accordance with the HERO Act designation put into place by the NYS Department of Health Commissioner’s office until October 31.

Students are required to wear masks indoors and use a daily screening tool each day on campus, according to the Clarkson’s University campus COVID-19 response team.

On September 6, the HERO Act was enacted by Gov. Kathy Hochul, which designated COVID-19 as a “highly contagious communicable disease, which presents a serious risk of harm to public health in New York State.

The mask policy conjoined with its 98.7 vaccination student status says Clarkson’s COVID-19 Response Team, contributed to its low COVID-19 transmission level, with the use of masks has kept other germs at bay on campus.

“Your personal diligence this fall has been truly admirable,” the Team said in an update to students. “Thank you and please continue good health practices during the break period and when we all return.”

Clarkson University will continue to mandate masks until the HERO Act is rescinded by Gov. Kathy Hochul.