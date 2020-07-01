Clarkson graduate develops Adirondack Guide App

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To share his love for exploring the Adirondacks, a recent Clarkson University grad created an app that will launch this Independence Day.

“I’ve been coming to my family’s second home in Indian Lake since I was born and as I got more involved in the community I fell in love with Indian Lake as well as the greater Adirondack Park, and it was the main driver for why I came to Clarkson,” said Nicholas LaScala, the creator of the app. “I worked as a lifeguard at the town beach, became an Adirondack 46er at age 16, a NYS Certified Outdoor Guide for whitewater rafting, currently serve on the Indian Lake Revitalization Committee and am the secretary of the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce.”

The app, called DackMap, will make it easier to connect visitors with local businesses and activities to enjoy in the Adirondacks.

LaScala graduated last month with a bachelor’s degree in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

“Besides the positive impacts on the user, we have found that by using location data we can create a heatmap to show or predict areas of high or low use in the Adirondack Park,” LaScala said. “So this app provides users with a very responsive interface to explore all there is to do in the Adirondacks and promotes businesses, but also helps environmental organizations make data-driven decisions to more efficiently manage the Adirondacks.”

LaScala worked with his brother, Luke, a junior at Georgia Tech, who is handling the programming for the app.

LaScala talked to several local organizations, such as the ADK Mountain Club, NYSDEC, and the Adirondack Council about how they can implement this data to better manage the Adirondacks.

DackMap officially launches for iPhones on July 4.

