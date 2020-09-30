Clarkson Alumna to receive Society of Women Engineers’ Highest honor

POSTDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former Clarkson University student is set to receive the Society of Women Engineers’ (SWE) highest honor. Dr. Jayshree Seth, who gained her M.S. and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the school, has won The SWE Achievement Award for her impact on the society and the engineering profession.

Dr. Seth, who is Minnesota-based 3M’s Chief Science Advocate, will accept the award at SWE’s annual conference. The conference, which is scheduled for November, is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Clarkson University said Dr. Seth is receiving the award because of her: “visionary, sustainability-focused contributions to adhesives, release, and fastener technologies; for creating, championing, and teaching new methodologies for product and technology development; and for her deeply influential STEM advocacy.”

“I’m thrilled to accept this award on behalf of 3M and the many women scientists and engineers the company has encouraged to help make a difference in the world, and for the young girls who will follow behind us to continue the job we have begun. For the last 27 years, I have collaborated with others in the company to help improve lives, and I’m so humbled that through this award, more people will see the greater good we strive to contribute to as a company.” Dr. Jayshree Seth

Dr. Seth holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from NIT, Trichy, India, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Clarkson University, and has more than fifteen journal publications. She also holds 68 patents and was named 3M’s first-ever chief science advocate in 2018.

