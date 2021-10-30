Civil War statue honoring Saratoga’s 77th Infantry to be Re-installed in Congress Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEW10) – On Saturday, the Commissioner of Public Works Anthony “Skip” Scirocco announced that the NY 77th Regiment Monument will be re-installed in Congress Park, on Tuesday, November 16. According to police, the monument was damaged by vandalism in July of 2020, which required extensive repairs.

Officers on patrol discovered the statue broken apart on July 16, Thursday at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the vandalism resulted in sections of the statue broken apart, with several smaller parts of the statue’s hand, being broken into pieces. No arrests have been made in connection with the damage said police.

While the statue was repaired and returned a few months ago Scirocco says, he has been coordinating with the company to come back and install it, while making landscaping improvements. Sirocco said he has ensured the new security systems were installed in the park, as a priority prior to installation.

According to Scirocco, repair costs totaled $58,218, which had been covered under the City’s insurance program. Scirocco says community donations totaling $14,215.90 were also made, that were used for landscaping and security improvements.

Donations were organized by the New York State Civil War Sesquicentennial Committee and the Col. George L. Willard Camp #154, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War says Scirocco. The statue was built in 1875 and donated to the City, in honor of the 77th infantry known as the Saratoga Regiment.

The Seventy-Seventh Regiment of New York Volunteers consists of infantry soldiers from the Bemis Heights Battalion, Third Brigade, Second Division, Sixth Corps, Army of the Potomac, 1861-1865 said Scirocco.

The 77th Rigiment of Infantry soldiers took part in all campaigns of the Army of the Potomac, which also included the Battle of Fort Stevens at Washington, D.C., and in the Campaign in the Shenandoah Valley under Sheridan.