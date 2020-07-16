Civil War statue honoring Saratoga’s 77th Infantry found smashed in Congress Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lieutenant Bob Jillson said police are investigating after two patrolmen found a Civil War statue toppled down and broken apart on the ground Thursday morning at Congress Park.

Jillson said two officers on foot patrol discovered the statue broken apart at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said they have no idea as to how this happened or who could have broken the statue apart but police said they have reason to believe it was an act of vandalism.

Pieces of the statue scattered on the grounds of Congress Park in Saratoga Springs on July 16, 2020.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos surrounding the park to gather more details.

The almost 145 year-old statue used to be displayed on Broadway Street in Saratoga but was moved because people kept crashing into it.

It was built in 1875 to honor New York’s 77th infantry, also known as the Saratoga Regiment. The infantry was organized in Saratoga on November 22, 1861 and served in the Union Army during the American Civil War for three years under Colonel James B McKean’s command.

According to records from the New York State Military Museum, the 77th infantry fought in 28 battles during the Civil War. They lost a collective 273 men during service.

